FRANKFURT May 29 Shares in Wacker Chemie's Siltronic unit worth up to 435 million euros ($477 million) will be sold in the planned initial public offering of the German silicon wafer business, the two companies said on Friday.

The shares will be priced at 30-38 euros apiece, with the first day of trading set for June 11, preceded by a June 1-10 subscription period, Wacker and Siltronic said.

The offer will comprise up to 12,65 million shares, 6 million of which put up for sale by parent Wacker plus an over-allotment option of 1.65 million shares, and 5 million shares at most from a capital increase.

Siltronic eyes gross proceeds of about 150 million euros from the new shares, meaning it may issue fewer than the maximum 5 million new shares.

If all shares from the offering are placed, Siltronic will have a free float of 42.2 percent with Wacker retaining the remaining 57.8 percent.

Citi and Credit Suisse will act as joint global coordinators and joint bookrunners, according to the statement.

