* CFO says sees margins at polysilicon unit below 40 pct
* Says demand rebounded in first weeks of 2012
* 2011 sales 4.91 bln eur vs 5.02 bln I/B/E/S estimate
* 2011 EBITDA 1.1 bln eur vs 1.17 bln I/B/E/S estimate
* Shares fall 2.2 percent
By Christoph Steitz and Jens Hack
FRANKFURT/MUNICH, Jan 26 - Wacker Chemie
expects margins at its cash-cow polysilicon unit to fall in the
medium term, due to shrinking demand from the solar industry
where tough conditions have forced some players out of the
market.
The German company's polysilicon is a key ingredient in the
production of solar cells. But solar companies in Europe and the
United States have been hit hard by oversupply, falling prices,
low-cost Asian competition and lower government subsidies.
"EBITDA (core profit) margins we have seen in this area so
far are a thing of the past and will be below 40 percent in the
mid-term," Chief Financial Officer Joachim Rauhut told Reuters
an interview on Thursday after the world's No.2 maker of
polysilicon released lower-than-expected 2011 results.
In 2011, Wacker Chemie's polysilicon unit accounted for
about 30 percent of group sales and about two thirds of earnings
before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA),
with an EBITDA margin of more than 50 percent.
Shares in Wacker Chemie were up 1.2 percent before the
interview but turned negative after Rauhut's statements and were
down 2.2 percent at 65.80 euros by 1003 GMT.
Wacker earlier reported results for its 2011 financial year
that came in below analysts' expectations due to the weakness at
its units catering to the semiconductor and solar sectors. The
company also said that it had seen customer demand rebound in
the first weeks of 2012.
Sales reached 4.91 billion euros ($6.37 billion) in 2011,
below the 5.02 billion Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S estimate and also
lower than its own outlook of about 5 billion. EBITDA reached
1.1 billion euros, falling short of the 1.17 billion Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S estimate.
"The decline in semiconductor and solar demand was stronger
than we had expected and caused Q4 figures to come in below our
estimate," Chief Executive Rudolf Staudigl said.
Wacker said, however, it was currently experiencing higher
sales volume for semiconductor wafers and polysilicon compared
to the last quarter of 2011.
"Demand is picking up but Q4 indicates that competition will
intensify further and erode margins," a trader said.
Wacker Chemie's main rivals in the production of polysilicon
include Hemlock Semiconductor, a joint venture between Dow
Corning, Shin-Etsu Handotai and
Mitsubishi Materials, as well as Korean OCI Co Ltd
and China's GCL-Poly Energy Holdings.