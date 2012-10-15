FRANKFURT Oct 15 Germany's Wacker Chemie
has introduced shorter working hours at its
polysilicon unit, as the solar sector it supplies continues to
grapple with Asian competition, industry overcapacity and
falling government subsidies.
Up to 700 employees at its plant in Burghausen dealing with
polysilicon production, an essential component of solar cells,
will be affected from Oct. 1, 2012 until March 31, 2013, a
spokesman for the world's No.2 maker of polysilicon said on
Monday.
About 1,800 of the plant's total 10,000 employees work in
its production out of the group's global staff of 17,200.
Wacker shares were down 3.2 percent at 1047 GMT,
underperforming the German midcap index, which was up
0.8 percent.
In 2011, Wacker Chemie's polysilicon unit accounted for
about 30 percent of group sales and about two-thirds of earnings
before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA),
with an EBITDA margin of more than 50 percent.
Wacker scrapped its sales outlook in July for the year,
blaming ongoing consolidation in the solar sector that has
forced many of its clients out of business. Second-quarter
EBITDA came in at 241 million euros ($312.50 million).
Wacker Chemie's main rivals in the production of polysilicon
include Hemlock Semiconductor, a joint venture between Dow
Corning, Shin-Etsu Handotai and
Mitsubishi Materials, as well as Korean OCI Co Ltd
and China's GCL-Poly Energy Holdings.