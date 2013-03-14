* Company expects 2013 EBITDA to fall
FRANKFURT/MUNICH, Germany, March 14 Germany's
Wacker Chemie, the world's No. 2 maker of polysilicon,
cut its dividend for 2012 by nearly three quarters as profits
tumbled and forecast falling earnings this year, blaming
consolidation in the solar sector.
Prices of polysilicon, a key ingredient needed to make solar
cells, plunged 47 percent last year due to global oversupply
triggered by years of government incentives in Germany and other
countries to encourage consumers to shift to solar energy. Those
incentives are now being scaled back.
Wacker Chemie said on Thursday that earnings before
interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) totalled
787 million euros ($1 billion) for 2012, down 29 percent from
the previous year, and said they would fall again this year.
"The solar sector continues to be dominated by production
overcapacity and price pressures at each supply chain stage,"
Chief Executive Rudolf Staudigl said after the results
announcement.
However, he said polysilicon prices remained at levels seen
in the fourth quarter of 2012, suggesting the market may be
stabilising.
The company said it would propose a dividend of 0.60 euros
per share for 2012, down from 2.20 euros for 2011, although
higher than the 0.52 euros forecast in a Reuters poll.
Its shares, which have risen by a quarter this year after
the company said demand for polysilicon had picked up, were down
1.1 percent by 1305 GMT after the results, underperforming a 0.5
percent rise in the German midcap index.
Oversupply has also led to bankruptcies among solar cell and
panel makers. That has hurt Wacker Chemie as those manufacturers
are the main customers of its polysilicon unit, which accounted
for more than half of the group's 2012 core earnings.
"We believe the polysilicon market has changed fundamentally
but is cyclical and probably at the bottom of its cycle," Citi
analyst Andrew Benson said.
TRADE DISPUTE
Wacker Chemie said it expects sales this year to remain on a
par with the 4.63 billion euros seen last year.
Analysts expect EBITDA to fall to 756 million euros in 2013
on sales of 4.75 billion euros, according to Thomson Reuters
Starmine data.
The solar industry has been hit hard in the past three years
as governments have radically scaled back subsidies to the
industry.
Plunging polysilicon prices last year forced Hemlock
Semiconductor, the world's largest polysilicon maker, and
Norway's Renewable Energy Corp to review production
plans, reduce working hours or cut jobs.
Hemlock Semiconductor is a joint venture between Dow Corning
, Shin-Etsu Handotai and Mitsubishi
Materials.
Other peers, including South Korea's OCI Co Ltd
and China's GCL-Poly Energy Holdings, were also hit.
Western polysilicon makers have also come under pressure
from a trade dispute with China launching anti-dumping
investigations against European solar-grade polysilicon
exporters.