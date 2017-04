(Repeats to attach to alerts)

FRANKFURT, July 30 Wacker Chemie, the world's No.2 maker of polysilicon, cut its sales outlook for 2013, now expecting sales to fall to about 4.5 billion euros ($5.96 billion).

The company previously said it aimed for stable revenues in 2013 compared with 2012, when sales had reached 4.63 billion euros. ($1 = 0.7545 euros) (Reporting by Christoph Steitz; editing by Harro ten Wolde)