FRANKFURT Feb 7 Wacker Chemie, the world's No.2 maker of polysilicon, said its core profit fell 29 percent in 2012, due to the ongoing crisis in the solar sector, which it supplies.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) reached 787 million euros ($1.07 billion) in 2012, down from 1.1 billion in 2011. Analysts had, on average, expected 764 million euros.

($1 = 0.7387 euros) (Reporting by Christoph Steitz)