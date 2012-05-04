(Repeats to attach to alerts, no changes to text)
FRANKFURT May 4 Wacker Chemie, the
world's No.2 maker of polysilicon, posted first-quarter
operating profit that was in line with expectations, keeping its
outlook for the financial year.
First-quarter earnings before interest, tax, depreciation
and amortisation (EBITDA) came in at 212 million euros ($279
million), in line with the 211 million average estimate in a
Reuters poll of banks and brokerages.
Wacker Chemie said it still expects 2012 sales of 5 billion
euros, up from 4.91 billion in 2011. It sees its EBITDA markedly
below 2011 levels of 1.104 billion, with Chief Executive Rudolf
Staudigl saying it would decline by more than 10 percent.
($1 = 0.7603 euros)
(Reporting by Christoph Steitz)