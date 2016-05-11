BRIEF-SAIC awarded $320 million EPA task order
* Science Applications International Corp - single-award contract has a one-year base period of performance, four one-year options
May 11 Wacom
* Says it to buy back up to 5 million shares, at up to 2 billion yen
* Says repurchase period from May 12 to Sep. 30
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/ocwA6A
* Alibaba Group announces march quarter 2017 and full fiscal year 2017 results