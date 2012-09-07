HONG KONG, Sept 7 U.S. asset manager Waddell & Reed raised about $550 million from stake sales in two Chinese companies, IFR reported on Friday, citing term sheets of the transactions.

The fund firm sold 112.7 million Hong Kong-traded shares of China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co Ltd (CPIC) for HK$22.4 each, raising HK$2.52 billion ($325 million), said IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication.

Waddell & Reed also sold 146.3 million shares in Citic Securities, China's largest brokerage, for HK$12.05 each, garnering HK$1.76 billion, added IFR.

UBS acted as sole bookrunner on both deals, it added.