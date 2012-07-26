* Q2 adj EPS $0.52 vs est $0.52

* Q2 net inflows $376 mln vs $1.71 bln year ago

* Q2 AUM $89.11 bln vs $91.74 bln year ago

July 26 Asset manager Waddell & Reed Financial Inc reported a lower quarterly profit as weak public markets eroded the value of its assets and the inflow of new client money declined.

Net income fell to $41.7 million, or 48 cents per share, in the second quarter, from $50.0 million, or 58 cents per share, a year earlier.

It had an adjusted profit of 52 cents per share.

Analysts on average expected a profit of 52 cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Net flows -- the amount of money investors added to Waddell & Reed's funds -- were $376 million, down from $1.71 billion a year ago.

Main Street investors, whose nest eggs were decimated by falling share prices in the wake of the credit crisis, have yanked their cash out of funds tied to the stock market.

This has hurt asset managers who earn fees on actively managed equity funds.

Waddell & Reed, which is known for its Ivy fund family, ended the quarter with $89.12 billion in assets under management, down from $91.75 billion a year ago.

Overland Park, Kansas-based Waddell's shares, which have gained 11 percent this year, closed at $27.94 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange.