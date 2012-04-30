April 30 Asset manager Waddell & Reed Financial
Inc reported a quarterly profit above market estimates
for the first time in three quarters, as a strong stock market
led to higher investments into the company's funds.
For the first quarter, the company posted a net income of
$47.4 million, or 55 cents a share, up slightly from $45.6
million, or 53 cents a share, from the fourth quarter.
Analysts on average had expected a profit of 49 cents a
share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The S&P 500 has had its best first quarter in nearly
14 years and the rising markets were expected to boost the asset
manager's results.
Market action added $9.3 billion to total assets and
improving investor sentiment led to the higher net flows.
Net flows -- the amount of money investors added to Waddell
& Reed's funds -- rebounded to $1.30 billion, after they touched
a two-year low of $42 million in the fourth quarter.
Higher assets under management help assets managers who earn
fees on the amount of money they help invest.
Waddell & Reed, which is known for its Ivy fund family,
ended the quarter with $93.79 billion in assets under
management.
Shares of the Overland Park, Kansas-based company closed at
$32.10 on Friday on the New York Stock Exchange.