Oct 31 Waddell & Reed Financial Inc reported a higher third-quarter profit, and the asset manager agreed to sell its Legend investment unit to First Allied Holdings Inc.

The company's net income from continuing operations of rose to $52.1 million, or 61 cents per share, from $39.4 million, or 46 cents per share, a year ago.

Total operating revenue was up 5 percent to $293.4 million.