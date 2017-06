LONDON Jan 9 Imports of West African crude oil to Asia will rise slightly in January versus December, according to data compiled by Reuters, with stronger demand from India offsetting a fall in exports to China.

Asia is expected to import 1.81 million barrels per day (bpd) of West African crude in January versus 1.75 million in December with China importing 33 cargoes and India 18, according to data based on movements seen by oil traders. (Reporting by Simon Falush; editing by Jason Neely)