By Simon Falush
LONDON, Jan 9 West African crude oil exports to Asia will rise
slightly in January versus December, according to data compiled by Reuters, with
stronger demand from India offsetting a fall in exports to China.
Asia is expected to import 1.81 million barrels per day (bpd) of West
African crude in January versus 1.75 million in December, with China importing
33 cargoes and India 18, according to data based on movements seen by oil
traders.
Strong economic growth in China and other emerging economies has driven a
rapid increase in demand for crude oil in Asia, where imports of West African
crude oil rise sharply since 2007.
West African crude oil is typically "sweet", meaning it contains low levels
of corrosive sulphur compounds, and it meets Asian demand for heavy industrial
fuel oil and distillates such as kerosene.
Nigerian and Angolan oil exports are now competing with new U.S. domestic
production of sweet crudes from shale formations in Texas and North Dakota,
which have exerted downward pressure on prices of high quality oil.
The U.S. Energy Information Administration, the independent statistical arm
of the Department of Energy, said on Tuesday that U.S. crude oil production
would grow by 900,000 barrels per day in 2013 to 7.3 million bpd.
The increase in shale production so far has cut U.S. imports of West African
crude by over 1 million bpd, which has further increased the leading role played
by Asian buyers in the market.
In total for 2012, refiners in China, India, Indonesia and other Asian
countries bought more than 660 West African crude oil cargoes this year,
carrying a record 1.72 million bpd.
This was up from just under 600 cargoes in 2011 and compares with 656
cargoes in 2010, the previous record year.
JAN DEC NOV OCT
COUNTRY CARGOES BPD CARGOES BPD CARGOES BPD CARGOES BPD
China 33 1012 35 1073 26 823 32 981
India 18 550 12 368 13 412 14 429
Indonesia 2 61 4 123 2 63 0 0
Taiwan 5 153 4 123 4 127 5 153
Japan 1 31 0 0 0 0 1 31
S. Korea 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Others 0 0 2 61 2 63 3 92
TOTAL 56 1.81 M 57 1.75 M 47 1.49 M 55 1.69 M
Notes for table above:
* BPD = thousands of barrels per day / M = millions
* Totals may not agree due to rounding
Quarterly/annual imports into Asia from West Africa (millions of barrels per
day)
Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Year
2012 1.82 1.76 1.64 1.64 1.72
2011 1.79 1.57 1.46 1.46 1.56
2010 1.71 1.73 1.67 1.71 1.71
2009 1.00 1.52 1.53 1.46 1.38
2008 1.21 1.24 1.15 1.01 1.15
(Reporting by Simon Falush; editing by Jason Neely and Jane Baird)