BRIEF-SAIC awarded $320 million EPA task order
* Science Applications International Corp - single-award contract has a one-year base period of performance, four one-year options
May 11 Wafer Works :
* Says it to issue private placement convertible corporate bonds of up to T$520 million with par value of T$100,000
* Says the proceeds to be used to enrich operating funds and repay bank loan
Source text in Chinese: 985.so/yKLA
* Alibaba Group announces march quarter 2017 and full fiscal year 2017 results