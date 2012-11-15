(Adds quotes, details)
By Colleen Jenkins
Nov 14 The chairman of the Waffle House
restaurant chain acknowledged he had consensual sexual
encounters with a former housekeeper, but said she was now
falsely accusing him of sexual harassment for her own financial
gain.
"I am a victim of my own stupidity, but I am not going to be
a victim of a crime - extortion," Joe Rogers Jr. said in a
statement provided by his attorney on Wednesday.
A Georgia woman filed a police report in late September that
included lurid accusations of repeated sexual harassment by
Rogers from 2003 to May 2012.
The 43-year-old woman said in the report that she endured
constant badgering by Rogers, who requested that she perform
sexual favors for him, many of which she said she had refused.
According to the report, she put up with such treatment
because she needed the job to support herself and her son, but
resigned in June after her son got a full college scholarship.
Rogers' attorneys sought an injunction against the woman on
Sept. 14 to block her from distributing videos she said
depicted Rogers engaged in sex acts, the Atlanta
Journal-Constitution reported.
The woman countered with a sexual harassment lawsuit against
him. The suits initially were filed under seal, but a judge on
Tuesday ordered the case records to be unsealed and lifted a gag
order on the attorneys.
But the judge ordered that all audio and video evidence
turned over to the court by the parties on Wednesday remain
under seal.
The former housekeeper's attorney, David Cohen, said on
Wednesday the sexual encounters did not include intercourse but
involved masturbation, as well as attempts by Rogers to engage
in further sex acts.
"We understand that he obviously will try to spin his
wrongful actions is some positive light," Cohen told Reuters.
"We believe attempting to attack the victim will only make
matters worse and that the parties need to let a jury decide the
issues."
"The sexual acts were not consensual," he added.
In Rogers' statement, he said the woman worked as his
housekeeper from 2003 to 2008. She was rehired as his house
manager in late 2009, a job she held until she quit in June
2012, he said.
"Over an almost eight-year period when I was separated,
single and re-married, I had a series of infrequent, consensual
sexual encounters with my housekeeper," Rogers said. "That was
wrong of me, and I am very sorry for the pain and embarrassment
I've caused my wife and family."
Rogers said he received a "threatening blackmail letter"
from the housekeeper's attorney in July that contained "false
allegations and strong threats." He said the attorneys indicated
she wanted millions of dollars from Rogers.
Rogers said the housekeeper and her attorneys filed a false
police report after he initiated legal proceedings against her.
"As personally embarrassing as this situation is for me, I
am committed to the legal and law enforcement process to expose
the motives of my former housekeeper and her attorneys," he
said.
The Norcross, Georgia-based Waffle House chain has more than
1,500 locations in the Southern United States that are notable
for being open 24 hours a day, every day of the year.
(Reporting by Colleen Jenkins; Editing by Leslie Adler and
Peter Cooney)