Dubai Aerospace to lease 10 ATRs to Air India subsidiary
DUBAI Government-controlled Dubai Aerospace Enterprise Ltd (DAE) said on Monday it will lease 10 ATR 72-600 aircraft to a subsidiary of Air India.
Reuters Market Eye - Texmaco Rail & Engineering (TEXA.NS) gains 2.2 percent, while Titagarh Wagons Ltd (TITW.NS) is up 4.3 percent.
The Railway Board issued orders to release 50 percent of wagon manufacturers' withheld allocation, newspaper DNA reported on Friday.
NEW YORK Apple shares hit a record high on Monday, lifting U.S. stocks and a gauge of key world equity indexes, while data on U.S. drilling and output kept downward pressure on oil prices.