DUBAI Aug 17 Abu Dhabi investment firm Waha Capital said on Wednesday it had secured a five-year, $500 million revolving credit facility from local and international banks.

The funds replace a previous $375 million revolving facility obtained in 2014, it said in the statement.

First Gulf Bank was sole coordinator, with that bank and Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank acting as book runners and mandated lead arrangers. Commercial Bank of Dubai was lead arranger with Emirates NBD, Union National Bank, National Bank of Fujairah, Doha Bank, Nomura International, HSBC Bank Middle East, Commercial Bank International, Malayan Banking Bhd (Maybank) and Garanti Bank International serving as arrangers. (Reporting by Tom Arnold; Editing by Andrew Torchia)