DUBAI, June 29 Abu Dhabi investment firm Waha
Capital said on Sunday it had bought a 20.56 percent
stake in Dubai-based oilfield services firm National Petroleum
Services for $76 million, as part of an increased emphasis on
the region's energy sector.
In April, a consortium of Gulf-based investors including
Fajr Capital and Arab Petroleum Investment Corp
(APICORP) agreed on a deal to acquire NPS; Fajr said at the time
that the deal was worth over $500 million.
Waha said in its bourse statement on Sunday that it was part
of the consortium and that the deal, with a total equity value
of $370 million, had now closed. It did not explain the
difference between its valuation of the acquisition and the
figure given earlier by Fajr.
NPS, with about 1,300 employees and 20 subsidiaries,
operates in the Middle East, Malaysia, North Africa and Brunei,
offering services including oil well servicing and testing.
Waha said it had established a new unit to drive its future
investments in the energy sector across the Middle East and
North Africa.
