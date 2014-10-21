DUBAI Oct 21 Abu Dhabi-listed investment firm Waha Capital has secured regulatory approval to buy back up to 10 percent of its outstanding shares, the company said in a bourse filing on Tuesday without disclosing the price it would offer.

Waha said last month the programme would allow it to repurchase up to 194 million shares. The stock closed at 2.68 dirhams in the last session, putting the buy-back's potential cost at around 520 million dirham ($142 million).

The firm has also said the buyback will be carried out within 12 months of approval by the Securities and Commodities Authority. (1 US dollar = 3.6730 United Arab Emirates dirham) (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by David French)