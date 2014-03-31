UPDATE 2-HSBC wins mandate on $100 bln Saudi Aramco IPO - CEO
DUBAI, March 31 Abu Dhabi investment company Waha Capital had secured a new five-year $750 million credit facility, the company said on Monday.
The facility, comprising a term loan for $375 million and a revolving loan for the same amount, replaces the previous $505 million facility secured in 2011, it said in a bourse statement.
The deal was coordinated by HSBC and First Gulf Bank, with Emirates NBD Capital Limited, First Gulf Bank and HSBC acting as book-runners and mandated lead arrangers.
Waha Capital, the largest shareholder in New York-listed aircraft leasing firm AerCap Holdings, started looking for fresh financing in January, initially aiming for $700 million. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Praveen Menon)
