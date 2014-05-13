DUBAI May 13 Abu Dhabi investment company Waha
Capital posted a 78-percent jump in first-quarter
profit on Tuesday as the sale of its stake in AerLift Leasing
boosted the firm's income.
Waha Capital's net profit in the three months to end-March
rose to 152 million dirhams ($41.4 million) from 85 million
dirhams a year earlier, it said in a statement.
Last month, Waha Capital said it had sold its 60.7 percent
stake in AerLift Leasing, which owns a portfolio of 11
commercial aircraft operated by a number of international
airlines, to a U.S.-based investor.
The firm did not disclose the sale price at the time but
disclosed on Tuesday that it was 307 million dirhams.
($1 = 3.6730 UAE Dirhams)
(Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Yara Bayoumy)