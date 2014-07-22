UPDATE 3-Daewoo Shipbuilding bondholders accept bailout plan after pension fund's agreement
DUBAI, July 22 Abu Dhabi-based investment firm Waha Capital said on Tuesday its net profit for the second quarter of 2014 jumped on the back of a one-off gain from its investment in AerCap Holdings.
Waha, whose shareholders include Abu Dhabi government entities, made 1.14 billion dirhams ($310.4 million) in the three months to June 30, up from 38.4 million dirhams in the year-ago period, it said in a bourse filing.
AerCap Holdings, in which Waha was its largest shareholder, bought American International Group's aircraft leasing business in a $5.4 billion cash and share deal.
"Waha Capital booked a one-off gain related to the transaction, and recorded a higher earnings contribution from AerCap, because of the increase in scale, valuation and earnings per share at the aircraft leasing company," its earnings statement said.
($1 = 3.6728 United Arab Emirates Dirhams) (Reporting by David French; Editing by Olzhas Auyezov)
