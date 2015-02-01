* Has 3.2 bln dhs to spend on investments - CEO
* Targeting energy, health, education, infra sectors
* Q4, FY profits jump, bolstered by AerCap deals
(Recasts, adds CEO's comments, context)
By Stanley Carvalho
ABU DHABI, Feb 1 Abu Dhabi investment firm Waha
Capital plans to invest 3.2 billion dirhams ($872
million) in the short-term to grow its energy, healthcare and
infrastructure portfolio, its chief executive said on Sunday.
Salem Rashid al-Noaimi spoke to Reuters after the firm
posted an 88 percent increase in fourth-quarter net profit to
142.1 million dirhams and a more-than fivefold increase in
annual profit to 1.73 billion dirhams, bolstered by deals around
its investment in AerCap Holdings.
AerCap Holdings, in which Waha was the largest shareholder,
bought American International Group's aircraft leasing
business in a $5.4 billion cash and share deal that was
completed in May.
This diluted its stake in the firm by almost half but
provided it with significant cash to deploy into new deals.
Its cash position was bolstered further in December, when
Waha hedged 12 million shares it owned in AerCap and sold a
further 3 million shares in the aircraft leasing firm, giving it
$532 million in funding.
"We would like to deploy our firepower of 3.2 billion
dirhams to grow our energy, infrastructure, healthcare and
education projects," Noaimi said, adding some deals are close to
finalising. He did not elaborate.
Waha would like to increase its stake in Dubai's National
Petroleum Services (NPS), having bought a 20.15 percent stake
last year for 274 million dirhams, he said.
It was also interested in launching a second infrastructure
fund. It is currently co-sponsor of the $300 million Mena
Infrastructure Fund, which is fully invested.
Currently Waha holds a 12.6 percent stake in AerCap and all
its shares are fully hedged, Noaimi said, adding Waha plans to
stick to its hedging plan until maturity over three years, after
which it has the option to hand back shares or pay for them.
Profit growth in 2015 may not be "phenomenal as in 2014",
Noaimi said, but in the next three to five years "our ambition
is to continue in the same trajectory".
(Editing by David French and Raissa Kasolowsky)