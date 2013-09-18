HONG KONG, Sept 18 One of China's richest
tycoons, the chairman of drinks company Hangzhou Wahaha Group Co
Ltd, was attacked near his home in the eastern province of
Zhejiang, Xinhua reported on Wednesday andother media reports
said he suffered serious injuries to his hand.
Zong Qinghou, 67, was assaulted on Friday morning in a
residential area of Hangzhou city and a suspect had been was
arrested, the official news agency reported, citing police. The
suspect had been looking for work and the attack came after he
failed to get a job with Wahaha, Xinhua reported.
A spokesperson for privately-held Wahaha, the country's
largest beverage company, told Reuters he had nothing to add to
the Xinhua report.
Zong is China's second-richest man with a personal fortune
of 115 billion yuan ($18.8 billion), according to the China Rich
List published annually by Hurun Report Inc.
Xinhua quoted Zong, who reportedly did not travel with
bodyguards, as telling a reporter the attack was merely an
accident.
The Shenzhen-based Hong Kong Commercial Daily said earlier
on Wednesday that four tendons on Zong's left hand had been
severed during the attack and he had been operated on at a
hospital in Hangzhou.
The Wahaha Group started from a humble factory affiliated
with a primary school in 1987 and grew into one of the top 500
private enterprises in China, according to Xinhua.
As the largest beverage enterprise in China, the group's
revenue in 2012 reached 63.63 billion yuan. It employs 30,000
people and has 32 billion yuan in fixed assets.
(Reporting By Donny Kwok and Twinie Siu; Additional reporting
by Adam Jourdan in SHANGHAI; Writing by Anne Marie Roantree;
Editing by Matt Driskill)