BRIEF-National Bank of Kuwait Q1 profit rises
* Q1 net profit 85.4 million dinars versus 78.9 million dinars year ago
Oct 24 Shanghai Waigaoqiao Free Trade Zone Development Co Ltd
* Says plans to place A-shares worth not more than 2.7 billion yuan ($444 million)
* Says to use raised money for logistics, warehouse investments
* Q1 net profit 786,466 rials versus 1 million rials year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2oje6g6) Further company coverage: )