BRIEF-Janusz Skopowski buys 30.58 stake in Black Pearl
* Informed on Wednesday that Janusz Skopowski following transactions on April 18 bought 30.58 percent stake in the company
March 3 Shanghai Waigaoqiao Free Trade Zone Development Co Ltd
* Says 2013 preliminary net profit up 23.56 percent y/y at 544.5 million yuan ($88.61 million)
* Says profit up on land sales
ABU DHABI, April 20 Mubadala Capital, an arm of Abu Dhabi's state fund Mubadala, said it had conudcted a private equity transaction with European fund manager Ardian, which had committed to invest $2.5 billion in the deal.