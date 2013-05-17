BRIEF-Huangshan Jinma to change its name to Anhui Zotye Automobile
* Says it plans to change its name to Anhui Zotye Automobile Co Ltd
LONDON, May 17 (Reuters) * Waitrose says instructed lawyers earlier this week to get advice on
Morrisons /Ocado deal * Waitrose asks Morrisons/Ocado to see detail of contract, operating
arrangements to ensure no breach of its Ocado deal
* Says it plans to change its name to Anhui Zotye Automobile Co Ltd
* Says its shares to halt trade from April 10 pending announcement