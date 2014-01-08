LONDON Jan 8 Upmarket British grocer Waitrose posted a 3.1 percent rise in sales in the Christmas period, beating the tiny growth eked out by larger rival J Sainsbury and confirming its position as one of the winners in the key festive trading.

Upmarket chains like Waitrose have outperformed the wider market in recent years, while Britain's biggest grocers have found the going tough as consumers' disposable incomes remain under pressure from wage rises not keeping up with inflation.

Waitrose, part of the employee-owned John Lewis Partnership, said on Wednesday that for the five week period ending on Dec. 24 underlying sales excluding fuel were 3.1 percent higher than last year.

That compared with a 0.2 percent rise in underlying sales at Sainsbury's over the fourteen weeks to Jan. 4, its Christmas quarter.

Waitrose said total sales, a measure which includes new stores, were 5.4 percent higher at 736 million pounds ($1.21 billion), reflecting strong growth of 33 percent in online grocery shopping sales.

Sainsbury's, one of Britain's top three biggest supermarket chains alongside market leader Tesco and Wal-Mart Stores' Asda, is being squeezed between hard discounters Aldi and Lidl and Waitrose and Marks & Spencer at the other end.

Waitrose highlighted its top-end offering on Wednesday, saying that sales of its premium ranges soared, with growth of 46 percent in its Heston brand.

Tesco will update on the six weeks to Jan. 4 on Thursday, while Asda said on Monday it enjoyed a good performance at Christmas but will not release figures until Feb. 20. Morrisons, Britain's No. 4 supermarket, will update on Jan. 20.