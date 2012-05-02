LONDON May 2 Waitrose, the upmarket supermarket chain owned by John Lewis, has extended its price match guarantee on branded grocery products with industry leader Tesco as it seeks to win more share in the cut-throat British market.

In a letter to customers Waitrose managing director Mark Price said the supermarket's prices on branded grocery products were now identical to Tesco's, excluding promotions, extending a brand match on 1,000 lines introduced in September 2010.

He said the firm would continue to provide over 1,000 products on offer and would provide free delivery on all online grocery orders of 50 pounds ($81) or more.

Waitrose, with a UK market share of about 4.5 percent, has been outperforming rivals for several years.

"This decision should help to reassure Waitrose's client base about its base pricing and also nullify some of the benefit that has accrued to (industry No. 3) Sainsbury from what has been a remarkably effective 'Brand Match' initiative," said Shore Capital analyst Clive Black.

He noted that Waitrose is also matching online grocer Ocado's price claims versus Tesco, "somewhat nullifying the on-line specialist's value proposition too", while its free delivery offer represents "a material challenge" to Ocado.

Ocado's range includes many Waitrose-branded products.

At 1312 GMT shares in Tesco were down 0.4 percent at 318 pence, Sainsbury was down 0.7 percent at 307 pence, and Ocado was down 2.6 percent at 124 pence.

On Thursday industry No. 4 Wm Morrison Supermarkets will report first quarter sales.