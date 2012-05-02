LONDON May 2 Waitrose, the upmarket supermarket
chain owned by John Lewis, has extended its price match
guarantee on branded grocery products with industry leader Tesco
as it seeks to win more share in the cut-throat British
market.
In a letter to customers Waitrose managing director Mark
Price said the supermarket's prices on branded grocery products
were now identical to Tesco's, excluding promotions, extending a
brand match on 1,000 lines introduced in September 2010.
He said the firm would continue to provide over 1,000
products on offer and would provide free delivery on all online
grocery orders of 50 pounds ($81) or more.
Waitrose, with a UK market share of about 4.5 percent, has
been outperforming rivals for several years.
"This decision should help to reassure Waitrose's client
base about its base pricing and also nullify some of the benefit
that has accrued to (industry No. 3) Sainsbury from
what has been a remarkably effective 'Brand Match' initiative,"
said Shore Capital analyst Clive Black.
He noted that Waitrose is also matching online grocer
Ocado's price claims versus Tesco, "somewhat nullifying
the on-line specialist's value proposition too", while its free
delivery offer represents "a material challenge" to Ocado.
Ocado's range includes many Waitrose-branded products.
At 1312 GMT shares in Tesco were down 0.4 percent at 318
pence, Sainsbury was down 0.7 percent at 307 pence, and Ocado
was down 2.6 percent at 124 pence.
On Thursday industry No. 4 Wm Morrison Supermarkets
will report first quarter sales.