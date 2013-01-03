LONDON Jan 3 Upmarket British grocer Waitrose
said it followed record Christmas sales with record trading in
the run-up to the New Year holiday, driven by robust demand for
champagne and party food.
The employee-owned firm, a division of the John Lewis
Partnership, said on Thursday its total sales from 288 stores
rose 8.8 percent year-on-year in the 12 days to Dec. 31,
breaking 300 million pounds ($488.5 million) for the first time.
Sales at stores open over a year increased 5.4 percent.
Waitrose's sales rose 7.7 percent in the Nov. 4 to Dec. 24
period, with like-for-like sales up 4.3 percent.
Waitrose has consistently achieved sales growth ahead of the
wider British grocery market, and its performance in the holiday
season will put it firmly in the winners' camp.
Market leader Tesco, No. 3 player J Sainsbury
and No. 4 player Wm Morrison Supermarkets will
all update on Christmas trading next week.
On Wednesday John Lewis department stores reported record
festive trading.