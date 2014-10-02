BRIEF-Tianshui Zhongxing Bio-technology scraps share private placement
April 18 Tianshui Zhongxing Bio-technology Co Ltd
Oct 2 Wakepark SA :
* Says Maciej Jarzebowski subscribed for 1,250,000 series F shares in capital increase process for 0.2 zloty per share Source text for Eikon:
* Says following transaction Maciej Jarzebowski's stake in company raised to 25.24 pct from 9.2 pct Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 698 3920)
April 18 Tianshui Zhongxing Bio-technology Co Ltd
* Says 2016 net profit up 30.9 percent y/y at 1.9 billion yuan ($275.98 million)