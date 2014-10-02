Oct 2 Wakepark SA :

* Says Maciej Jarzebowski subscribed for 1,250,000 series F shares in capital increase process for 0.2 zloty per share Source text for Eikon:

* Says following transaction Maciej Jarzebowski's stake in company raised to 25.24 pct from 9.2 pct Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 698 3920)