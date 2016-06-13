June 13 Wal-Mart Stores Inc said on Monday that Asda chief executive Andy Clarke has decided to leave the company and will be replaced by Sean Clarke.

The company also said that Roger Burnley will become the deputy CEO of Asda and Dirk Van De Berghe, CEO of Wal-Mart Canada, will take over leadership of Walmart's China business. (bit.ly/1PnZCTz) (Reporting by Parikshit Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)