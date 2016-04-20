(Corrects paragraph 5 to "dollar" from "Japanese yen")

April 20 Wal-Mart Stores Inc said on Wednesday it will shrink its board by three members to 12, bringing it closer to U.S. corporate norms in a move the largest U.S. retailer hopes would allow it to respond more nimbly to rapid market changes.

The change will take place after Wal-Mart's annual shareholders' meeting on June 3, it said in a statement.

The revamp includes the retirement of Jim Walton, 67, the youngest son of the late Wal-Mart founder Sam Walton, after 11 years on the board, the retailer said. His son Steuart, 34, has been nominated for a seat on the board.

Also departing are Aida Alvarez, a former member of U.S. President Bill Clinton's cabinet, retail industry veteran Roger Corbett, and Mike Duke, who was Wal-Mart's president and chief executive from 2009 to 2014.

Wal-Mart, which posted a double-digit profit decline last year as the dollar appreciated and costs rose as it hiked entry-level wages, said a smaller board would lead to better and faster decision-making.

The average board size for companies in the Standard & Poor's 500 index was 10.8 last year, according to the Spencer Stuart board index.

"The changes we are making are designed to maximize our effectiveness as we adapt to ever-evolving customer requirements," James Cash, the board's lead independent director, said in the statement.

Both Alvarez, 66, a member of the auditing committee, and Corbett, 73, the former CEO of Australian retailer Woolworths Ltd, had been on the board for a decade, the normal tenure for independent directors, Wal-Mart said.

Duke's departure two years after leaving the CEO post is also in line with historical standards, the company said.

Wal-Mart also said on Wednesday that CEO Doug McMillon's total compensation last year was valued at $19.8 million, up from $19.4 million in 2014. (Reporting by Nathan Layne in Chicago; Editing by Richard Chang)