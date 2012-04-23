April 23 The California State Teachers'
Retirement System (CalSTRS), which currently holds over 5.5
million shares of Wal-Mart Stores, will continue to keep
its exposure to the retail giant hit by bribery allegations
"until we find out what happens," CalSTRS' director of corporate
governance said on Monday.
Anne Sheehan told Reuters in a telephone interview:
"Allegations like this are very serious and we expect the
company with the board involved and proper board oversight to
get to the bottom of these allegations as quickly as possible."
The New York Times reported on Saturday that Wal-Mart de
Mexico <W ALMEXV.MX> , which is 69 percent owned by Wal-Mart
Stories Inc, had orchestrated a widespread bribery campaign in
2005 to win market dominance. The investigative article alleged
that senior Wal-Mart executives knew about the matter and tried
to cover it up.
Wal-Mart said in a statement on Saturday that it was "deeply
concerned" about the allegations in the Times report and began
an investigation into its compliance with anti-bribery laws last
autumn.