SHANGHAI Oct 9 A unit of conglomerate China
Resources Corp plans to sell minority stakes it holds in 21
outlets of Wal-Mart Stores Inc around China, a spokesman
for the U.S. retailer told Reuters on Friday.
State-backed China Resources SZITIC Trust Co Ltd has listed
for sale its stakes in the stores for a combined 3.3 billion
yuan ($525 million), according to official postings from the
Chinese firm on the Shanghai United Assets and Equity Exchange.
"Walmart believes that the transfer of minority interest
will not influence Walmart's operation and development in
China," China-based spokesman David Fu said in emailed comments.
(Reporting by Adam Jourdan; Editing by Kazunori Takada)