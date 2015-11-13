By Tom Hals
WILMINGTON, Del.
WILMINGTON, Del. Nov 13 Big pension funds have
been fighting for years to hold Wal-Mart's board of directors
liable for covering up a purported bribery scandal in Mexico.
The outcome of the case turns in part on an unusual
question: if a top judge offers unsolicited legal advice to
plaintiffs, is it negligent to ignore it?
The case stems from an investigation by The New York Times
in 2012 over allegations that Wal-Mart Stores Inc, the
largest U.S. retailer, covered up $24 million in bribes paid by
its Mexican subsidiary to build stores.
A federal investigation is underway, and Wal-Mart has said
it is cooperating with authorities.
California State Teachers' Retirement System, or CalSTRS,
and New York City pension funds sued Wal-Mart in Delaware, where
the retailer is incorporated, with allegations that the board
members failed to investigate the bribery, which Wal-Mart has
denied. The funds brought what is known as a derivative lawsuit,
and typical of such cases, the funds are seeking governance
changes.
Earlier this year, a nearly identical case in Arkansas was
dismissed for procedural reasons.
Wal-Mart on Thursday asked the Delaware court to dismiss the
pension fund case, saying it would be unfair for the retailer to
face the allegations twice.
The pension funds' lawyer, Stuart Grant, countered that the
funds should not be bound by the Arkansas case, which he claimed
was so poorly handled it amounted to negligence.
Grant reminded the court on Thursday that the first judge to
handle the Delaware case had warned shareholders they would lose
without a thorough investigation first. The Delaware
shareholders heeded the warning and have spent three years
fighting for documents, and the Arkansas shareholders did not.
Delaware law applied in both cases.
"One of the top jurists is telling people you're foolish to
move forward with that case in Arkansas," said Delaware Court of
Chancery's chief judge, Andre Bouchard, at Thursday's hearing.
Bouchard asked Wal-Mart's lawyer: "Why isn't that grossly
deficient?"
Theodore Boutrous, the lawyer for Wal-Mart, argued that
qualified lawyers handled the Arkansas case, which he said was
dismissed because Wal-Mart's board acted properly.
Leo Strine was originally assigned to the Delaware case. He
was later promoted to the Delaware Supreme Court and Bouchard
took over the Wal-Mart case.
Strine had warned in a July 2012 hearing that a case against
Wal-Mart would fail if shareholders did not make targeted
allegations that some board members knew of the bribery scheme
and concealed it.
