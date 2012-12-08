Dec 7 New York-based Success Apparel is the
garment maker Wal-Mart Stores Inc dismissed after a
factory in Bangladesh burned down last month, killing 112
people, Bloomberg News reported on Friday, citing a person with
knowledge of the matter.
Wal-Mart, the world's largest retailer, said on Nov. 26 it
had ended its relationship with an unnamed supplier that allowed
goods to be made at a factory that was not authorized to produce
its merchandise and that had been sub-contracted by a supplier
without its permission.
A representative for Success Apparel could not immediately
be reached for comment, but the Bloomberg report said the
company claimed it did not know its clothes were being made at
the factory.
According to Bloomberg, Success said it placed an order with
Simco, a Wal-Mart-approved supplier, which in turn subcontracted
7 percent of its order to Tuba Group, the owner of the factory.
A Wal-Mart spokesman declined to comment on the Bloomberg
report.