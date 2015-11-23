Nov 23 Wal-Mart Stores Inc has decided
that Cyber Monday, the biggest online shopping day of the year,
should not start on a Monday anymore.
The world's largest retailer by revenue will, for the first
time this year, launch all its Cyber Monday deals on the Sunday
after Thanksgiving rather than the early hours of Monday morning
as in previous years.
Cyber Monday's origins trace back more than a decade when
people started using the high-speed Internet access at their
workplaces to purchase things they saw but did not buy during
trips to the shopping mall over the weekend after U.S.
Thanksgiving, which falls on the fourth Thursday in November.
Now, with Internet access readily available, the logic of
limiting the event to a weekday no longer holds, said Fernando
Madeira, chief executive of Walmart.com.
"The customers have changed but Cyber Monday hasn't changed
with them," Madeira told Reuters. "Now everyone has Internet."
Wal-Mart had a handful of 'teaser' deals on Sunday last year
but this is the first time it will offer all of its Cyber Monday
promotions the day before. It will launch 2,000 online-only
specials at 8 p.m. Eastern U.S. time on Sunday, Nov. 29 (0100
GMT on Monday, Nov. 30), up from 500 such deals last year.
The move shows how retailers are looking to stretch what
were once single-day shopping events in a bid to capture demand.
A number of retailers are promoting deals for 'Black Friday' -
the day after Thanksgiving and traditionally one of the busiest
shopping days - weeks in advance.
The early Cyber Monday start also comes as retailers wage a
bruising battle for online demand with Amazon.com Inc,
which is several times larger than Wal-Mart in e-commerce sales
and is growing at a faster rate.
Industry-wide Cyber Monday sales in the U.S. will likely
reach $3 billion for the first time in 2015, up 12 percent from
last year, according to projections by Adobe. While Cyber Monday
is expected to remain the biggest single day in terms of online
revenue, Black Friday is expected to close the gap, with sales
expected to rise 15 percent to $2.7 billion, Adobe said.
