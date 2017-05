MEXICO CITY Jan 14 Mexico's Walmex, the country's biggest retailer, on Thursday said it named Guilherme Loureiro its new chief executive from Feb. 1.

Loureiro will take over from Enrique Ostale, who will continue at the company as chief executive of Walmart Latin America, the company said in a statement. (Reporting by David Alire Garcia, Christine Murray and Elinor Comlay)