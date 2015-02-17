MEXICO CITY Feb 17 Wal-Mart de Mexico, the country's biggest retailer, on Tuesday said its fourth-quarter profit rose more than 40 percent.

The company reported a profit of 10.39 billion pesos ($704.5 million), compared to a profit of 7.3 billion pesos in the year-earlier period.

($1 = 14.7475 pesos at end 2014) (Reporting by Elinor Comlay)