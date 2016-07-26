(Adds details from the report)

MEXICO CITY, July 26 Mexico's Wal-Mart de Mexico on Tuesday reported second-quarter net profit was down 9.2 percent from the same period last year, due to a one-time gain during the year-earlier quarter.

The company, known as Walmex, posted a second-quarter net profit of 6.186 billion pesos ($339 million), missing analysts' expectations of 6.290 billion pesos.

During the second quarter of last year, Walmex sold its banking unit to Grupo Financiero Inbursa.

Second-quarter revenue at Walmex was 127.5 billion pesos, 11.5 percent higher than the year-earlier period.

Net financial costs were 259 million pesos, compared to a net financial gain of 9 million pesos in the year-earlier period.

($1 = 18.2575 pesos at the end of June)