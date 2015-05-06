Mexico's biggest retailer, Wal-Mart de Mexico said sales at its Mexican stores open at least a year rose 4.7 percent in April. Pct change vs year April March ago Mexico same-store 4.7 4.5 sales Mexico total sales 6.8 6.6 Central America 4.6 9.1 same-store sales Central America 1.7 6.3 total sales (Reporting by Gabriela Lopez)