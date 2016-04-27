BRIEF-Magnis Resources says lithium-ion battery manufacturing planned in New York
* under agreement, a new 15gwh lithium-ion battery manufacturing plant will make use of existing facilities and infrastructure in state of new york
MEXICO CITY, April 27 Shares in Mexico's biggest retailer, Wal-Mart de Mexico, rose more than 6 percent on Wednesday, the day after the company reported a 29.9 percent rise in first-quarter net profit.
Shares in the company, known locally as Walmex, later pared gains to trade at 42.06 pesos ($2.42) per share.
($1 = 17.3665 pesos) (Reporting by Gabriel Stargardter; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
May 21 Hunstman Corp and Clariant AG are set to announce their merger on Monday, creating a chemical manufacturer with a market value of more than $14 billion, people familiar with the matter said on Sunday.