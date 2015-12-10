Dec 10 Wal-Mart Stores Inc said it would
launch 'Walmart Pay,' to become the first U.S. retailer to offer
its own payment feature to expand consumer payment options and
increase the speed of checkouts.
Walmart Pay will be introduced in select U.S. stores on
Thursday and in additional stores after the holiday season,
Wal-Mart executives said on a video call with reporters on
Wednesday.
The free service, integrated into the retailer's app, will
be available nationwide by the first half of 2016, the
executives said.
Walmart Pay will be available on devices using Apple's
iOS or Alphabet Inc's Android operating
system and allows payments with any major credit, debit,
pre-paid or Walmart gift cards, the company said.
It will also allow for the integration of other payment
options such as mobile wallets in the future.
The feature requires customers to choose Walmart Pay within
the retailer's mobile app at a checkout counter, activate their
phone camera and scan the code displayed at the register after
which an e-receipt will be sent to the app.
The company is in talks with mobile wallet developers,
Daniel Eckert, senior vice president of services for Walmart
U.S., said on the call, but did not specify who the companies
were.
Wal-Mart has been working with a consortium of retailers to
develop a mobile wallet, called CurrentC, which was
beta-launched in August, in a bid to rival Apple Inc's
Apple Pay.
Wal-Mart said Walmart Pay was developed independently, but
it continues to remain associated with CurrentC as a possible
mobile wallet addition to Walmart Pay.
