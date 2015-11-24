Nov 24 A U.S. investigation into potential
foreign bribery by Wal-Mart Stores Inc has unearthed
evidence of possible misconduct by the company in Brazil, the
Wall Street Journal reported, citing documents and people
familiar with the matter.
Federal authorities are investigating $500,000 in payments
to an individual hired to obtain government permits for building
two stores in Brasília, Brazil's capital, between 2009 and 2012,
the WSJ said, attributing an investigative document. (on.wsj.com/1lIf8kK)
Prosecutors are also examining whether senior employees at
Wal-Mart in Brazil at the time knew of and approved of the
suspected payments, the newspaper reported.
(Reporting by Ramkumar Iyer in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil
D'Silva)