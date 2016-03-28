(Adds comments by Puerto Rico Treasury Secretary
Zaragoza-Gomez)
March 28 A U.S. district court judge on Monday
struck down a tax levied by Puerto Rico on retailer Wal-Mart
Stores, dealing a blow to the debt-laden U.S.
territory's efforts to shore up its finances.
Implemented last year, the measure had increased the tax for
on-island companies with more than $2.75 billion in revenues
that buy goods from off-island "related parties" to 6.5 percent
from 2 percent.
Wal-Mart argued that it was the only company with that level
of sales and sued Puerto Rico Treasury Secretary Juan
Zaragoza-Gomez in December, saying the tax violated the commerce
clause of the U.S. constitution by unfairly taxing interstate
commerce.
In court papers filed ahead of the trial, in U.S. District
Court in San Juan, the retailer said it was being taxed at 114
percent of net taxable income.
San Juan district judge Jose Fuste found that the tax "on
its face, clearly discriminates against interstate commerce"
while also pointing to Puerto Rico's dire finances, which he
said would invalidate the argument that any company could seek
refunds on the taxes in the future by challenging it in court.
"That is the very definition of an inadequate remedy," the
judge wrote in the 109-page ruling.
Zaragoza-Gomez said he was coordinating with the justice
department to appeal the ruling, reiterating his view, among
other things, that the federal court did not have jurisdiction
in the case.
"We are going to analyze in detail all the legal arguments
stated in the opinion and order and we will raise on appeal all
the procedural errors that, in our opinion, took place during
the trial," the treasury secretary said in an emailed statement
to Reuters.
Puerto Rico is in an economic crisis, facing what its
governor has called an unpayable $70 billion debt and a 45
percent poverty rate.
Wal-Mart, which says it employs more than 14,000 workers in
the territory, called the ruling a victory for its employees and
local suppliers.
"Because we want to remain in business in Puerto Rico and to
be part of the solution to the current fiscal crisis, we are
grateful that the court acted so promptly in hearing this case
and striking down the tax," Wal-Mart spokesman Lorenzo Lopez
said.
