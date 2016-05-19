May 19 Wal-Mart Stores Inc on Thursday reported a higher-than-expected quarterly profit as sales in the U.S. market rose and the retailer kept a lid on costs.

Excluding special items, earnings per share came to 98 cents in the first quarter ended on April 29, exceeding the analysts' average estimate of 88 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Wal-Mart said sales at U.S. stores open at least a year rose 1.0 percent, excluding the impact of fuel prices. That is stronger than market expectations for a rise of 0.5 percent, according to Consensus Metrix. (Reporting by Nathan Layne in Chicago; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)