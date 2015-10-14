(Adds background on company stock price)
By Nathan Layne and Sruthi Ramakrishnan
Oct 14 Wal-Mart Stores Inc warned on
Wednesday that higher wages as well as spending on e-commerce
and lower prices would cut earnings per share as much as 12
percent next fiscal year, sparking the steepest one-day decline
in the company's shares in 25 years.
Wal-Mart faces tough competition on multiple fronts, from
the relentless expansion of online leader Amazon.com Inc
to dollar stores and supermarkets fighting for a piece
of its grocery business. Its international operations are also
under pressure with a stronger dollar eating into sales.
Wal-Mart Chief Executive Doug McMillon said a $1.5 billion
investment in wages and training, including raising the minimum
store wage to $10 an hour from $9, were needed to improve
customer service and would account for three-quarters of the
expected 6 percent to 12 percent drop in earnings per share next
year.
Wal-Mart also announced a $20 billion share buyback but the
drop in its share price wiped out close to the same amount in
market value, and the 10 percent drop was the worst one-day
percentage performance since January 1988.
The decline in Wal-Mart shares pulled down the Dow Jones
Industrial Average, accounting for a quarter of the 1 percent
drop in the index.
The world's largest retailer by revenue said it would
invest several billion dollars to lower prices over the next
three years. That sparked worries of a price war, and shares of
rivals including Target and Home Depot also fell.
"We can deliver stronger financial performance in the
short-term simply by running our core business better but that
won't be enough," Chief Executive Doug McMillon said at an
investor meeting in New York.
The company forecast earnings per share would grow 5-10
percent in the fiscal year ending in January 2019.
Wal-Mart Stores said current fiscal full-year sales would be
flat due to the stronger-than-anticipated impact of the dollar.
It had previously forecast net sales growth of 1-2 percent for
the current fiscal year ending January.
"The guidance is very disappointing," Edward Jones analyst
Brian Yarbrough said. "What if these investments don't lead to
better sales. That's the biggest question."
SLOWER STORE GROWTH
Wal-Mart is spending $1.5 billion in higher wages and
training next year. Greg Foran, head of the U.S. business, said
Wal-Mart would add 3,500 managers in the United States to
improve its curbside grocery pickup service.
Wal-Mart also said it was adding curbside pickup for
groceries ordered online to 10 new markets, including Dallas,
Miami and Tulsa, bringing the total to 23. It will add another
20 markets early next year, expanding a service it believes
capitalizes on its network of stores - something Amazon does not
have - and will be a key driver of growth.
The company is building out a network of warehouses to
handle e-commerce, a costly move Wal-Mart sees as essential to
stopping Amazon and other rivals from stealing its best
customers.
At the same time Wal-Mart projected slower growth in new
stores, with 85-95 of the smaller Neighborhood Markets format
planned for the fiscal year ending in January 2017, down from
160-170 planned for the current fiscal year. Supercenter
openings would slow to 50-60 in fiscal 2017 from 60-70 this
year.
Price competition was one reason for the slower growth.
Foran said that Wal-Mart could not compete with local grocers in
some markets, a factor that has played into its scaled back
expansion plans for smaller stores.
"To be completely candid, when we are up against someone who
is really good at supermarkets, frankly our fresh offering has
not been on par with what it takes to win in those
environments," Foran said.
It also is trying to spruce up neglected stores. Foran said
that the percentage of stores which got a "pass" grade for
cleanliness, speed and friendliness had risen to 67 percent from
17 percent at the beginning of the year.
"That is really only getting us to at best mediocrity. So
that bar is now being moved up so that a whole bunch of stores
that were green are now going to find themselves red but they've
all been told that," he said.
Wal-Mart has been grappling with sluggish sales, leading
investors to seek significant changes. Wal-Mart is controlled by
the Walton family, whose wealth has taken a dramatic hit this
year as shares have slid about 30 percent.
The company announced a new chief financial officer and
appointed a chief merchant last week.
Wal-Mart's promise to spend billions keeping prices low,
coming after attempts to wring more savings from its suppliers,
raised concerns for other retailers as well.
"Investors are anticipating a price war, and I agree with
that assessment," Kurt Jetta, CEO of retail analytics firm TABS,
said by email. "These price wars never work for anyone. In fact,
they weren't working for Walmart even when they had an advantage
over Target."
Shares of Home Depot fell 1.1 percent, and Target
dropped 3.5 percent.
Wal-Mart's shares closed down 10 percent at $60.03.
