CHICAGO May 12 Wal-Mart Stores said on Thursday that it was cutting the delivery time to 2 days from 3 days for a pilot, unlimited shipping program it is testing as it taps a recently built network of massive, e-commerce fulfillment centers.

The retailer also said it was lowering the annual fee for the shipping program by $1 to $49. The pilot program was started last year in part to counter the growth of an unlimited shipping plan offered by rival Amazon.com Inc. (reporting by Nathan Layne in Chicago; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)